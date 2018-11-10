Apple discovered some MacBook Pro and iPhone X problems

Reuters reports that Apple acknowledged discovering some MacBook and iPhone X problems on Friday. The 13-inch MacBook Pro seems to be affected by the same quality problems discovered with the iPhone X as well. Apple said it would fix these issues free of charge, says the report.

In the case of the iPhone X problems, these are related to a component tied to the display. The issues manifest with some iPhone X displays from 2017 that may become unresponsive to touch mostly due to a component failure. In some cases, the screen would respond even without it being touched. The Cupertino-based company said that it would replace the faulty components free of charge. Apple also reassured everyone that these issues are only present on some iPhone X models, and the Xs, Xs Max, and Xr are not affected.

As far as the 13-inch MacBook Pro is concerned, Apple said that the problems are related to the storage drives, and may lead to data loss. As far as how widespread the issue is, Apple said that a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives are affected. These are included with 13-inch MacBook Pro models that were sold between June 2017 and June 2018. Apple will also repair these MacBooks free of charge.