iPhone X Plus dates teased, Galaxy Note 9 reservations – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we’ve got a possible date of launch for the new iPhones along with big design changes for the new iPads. Then we talk about Android P, as Evan Blass just tweeted out a calendar with a P on August 20th. WhatsApp is launching a new service for business which will make them revenue unlike with their original app. Samsung is letting you reserve ‘the new Galaxy’ so you can get it this August 24th and even letting you trade in your Note 8. We end today’s show with the Microsoft Surface Go shipping as of today on more than 20 countries with a great price.

