iPhone X Plus with Apple Pencil? Huawei Mate 20 pro | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about new rumors that involve this years’ iPhones bringing Apple Pencil support. New leaks have just emerged for the Motorola P30 that pretty much looks like an iPhone X, but we still don’t what will be this phone’s main selling point. We get some alleged pictures of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s front screen panel that features a large notch for 3D sensing. Then we talk about Fortnite’s beta being available for the rest of the phones on its launch list, all you have to do is sign up. We end today’s show with deals for the Google Pixel 2 XL on Project Fi.


