iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus get performance throttling in iOS 12.1

Apple revived the performance of older devices with iOS 12. That’s despite the performance throttling scandal that took place at the end of last year. Basically, Apple was limiting the performance of older devices in order to reduce battery load. After the scandal Apple offered discounted battery replacement programs and Tim Cook apologized saying that future iOS update will let users turn iPhone performance throttling off.

Apple’s support pages said that newer devices, like the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X featured “more advanced hardware”, which would mean that the system was better able to handle power requirements. Despite all of that, with iOS 12.1, the “performance management feature” popped up on these devices as well.

This is basically a “feature” that throttles the CPU performance on devices in order to prevent them from shutting down in the case of when the battery has been severely degraded over time. This is despite Apple telling the Senate that a “hardware update” had meant that the feature wasn’t necessary on new hardware. Apple’s support page has been updated, and the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X have been added to the device list.