iPhone X goes half-off on a Sprint lease

You might’ve heard how the newest iPhone models have been struggling in sales to the favor of the now-discontinued iPhone X. Retailers who have excess inventory are apparently getting new stock — despite Apple itself not selling any of it — and prices are slipping down for it.

Sprint has decided to offer the 64GB iPhone X at half-off on an 18-month Flex lease — that’s $18.75 per month. If you do want to get the 256GB version, you’ll have to put down $150. And if you want to own the device, you can make six extra monthly payments (or a sooner sum) of $38.50 per month, taking the total price to $562.50.

Existing customers must add a new line of service while new customers must port their number over in order to be eligible for this deal, which is valid for a “limited time.”