iPhone X 2018 specifications, New LG G7s launching at IFA | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, our favorite Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo is back with more talk on the new iPhones coming soon. LG’s got two new mid-rangers based on the G7 at IFA, one of them on Android One. We also get some more renders and dimensions for the upcoming LG V40. The Pixel 3 won’t be launched until October 9 because of some shifting sands at Google. All that plus the Pocophone F1 is expanding to 60 new countries.


