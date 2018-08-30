Android

How many iPhone users are planning to upgrade to a new model?

Not so long ago we got information that these new iPhone models would be very successful as far as sales go. Now a new survey seems to make previous information more believable since many iPhone users are waiting to upgrade to a newer model.

A new survey from Loup Ventures shows that 48% of existing iPhone users are planning on upgrading to a new model. This is an impressive number since last year’s results only showed a 25% and we know that the iPhones X sales have done pretty well. The survey also showed that 19% of Android users are planning on switching to iOS this year from 12% in 2017. The only thing that makes us a bit skeptical about this survey is that it was only performed on 530 US consumers regarding their intent to purchase.

