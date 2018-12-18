iOS

iPhone with Touch ID and Face ID, Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Welcome to a Higher Intelligence

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple patents show that we may still get a phone with both Touch ID and Face ID. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 is ready for the upcoming foldable smartphones. New leaks of Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors show a smaller punch hole or one that doesn’t actually exist. We are closer to seeing Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s merger as they are only missing certain approvals from the FCC. We end today’s show with the Huawei Nova 4 which is now official and goes for $490.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed