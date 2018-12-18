iPhone with Touch ID and Face ID, Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks | Pocketnow Daily

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Welcome to a Higher Intelligence

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple patents show that we may still get a phone with both Touch ID and Face ID. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 is ready for the upcoming foldable smartphones. New leaks of Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors show a smaller punch hole or one that doesn’t actually exist. We are closer to seeing Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s merger as they are only missing certain approvals from the FCC. We end today’s show with the Huawei Nova 4 which is now official and goes for $490.



