Apple patent shows an iPhone with Face ID & Touch ID, plus a Face ID Apple Watch

Before the iPhone X came to the market, most of us thought that Apple was going to be the first company to give us a smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor that was also going to include a new system of facial recognition. Unfortunately, Touch ID was discarded to make way for Face ID, but these patents show that they really tried, or could still be trying to give us both biometric authentication options.

The European Patent Office published this week some patent applications from Apple. In these applications, we find an iPhone that has both Face ID and Touch ID. These patents could be what the company from Cuppertino intended to do with its iPhone X, but the problems with 2D facial recognition and integrating Touch ID into the displays made TrueDepth 3D sensing a more logical solution. In any case, there’s also a patent that describes an Apple Watch with Face ID, even though that’s really hard to believe. Let’s just remember that the Apple Watch doesn’t even have a camera, or maybe just not yet.