iOS

iPhones more expensive thanks to Trump, Another Galaxy S10 | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

This episode is sponsored by Swappa Gaming!

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple could increase its iPhone prices next year due to new taxes enforced by the US government. A new report also hints that we should expect four Galaxy S10 models instead of three. Some new patents and concept designs of LG’s foldable phone have emerged showing us what the phone could look like. Project Fi will reportedly start supporting Samsung, Apple, OnePlus devices among others some time soon. We end today’s show with Q3’s results in global smartphone sales.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed