iPhones more expensive thanks to Trump, Another Galaxy S10 | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple could increase its iPhone prices next year due to new taxes enforced by the US government. A new report also hints that we should expect four Galaxy S10 models instead of three. Some new patents and concept designs of LG’s foldable phone have emerged showing us what the phone could look like. Project Fi will reportedly start supporting Samsung, Apple, OnePlus devices among others some time soon. We end today’s show with Q3’s results in global smartphone sales.



