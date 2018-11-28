iPhones more expensive thanks to Trump, Another Galaxy S10 | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Apple could increase its iPhone prices next year due to new taxes enforced by the US government. A new report also hints that we should expect four Galaxy S10 models instead of three. Some new patents and concept designs of LG’s foldable phone have emerged showing us what the phone could look like. Project Fi will reportedly start supporting Samsung, Apple, OnePlus devices among others some time soon. We end today’s show with Q3’s results in global smartphone sales.
- Bad news for Apple and bad sales for iPhones as analysts and investors respond to Trump’s threat
- Report suggests at least four Galaxy S10 models coming. Yes, at least four!
- LG bendable smartphone described by patent filing
- Project Fi may accept iPhone and other Android phones soon
- Samsung still leads, Huawei gaining, Nokia growing in global smartphone shipments
