iPhone 11 review
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week that prohibits any transactions related to WeChat by an American entity after September 20, effectively moving towards its potential removal from devices made by US brands. Now, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple’s global iPhone shipments could nosedive by 25–30% if the company removes WeChat from the App Store.

Since WeChat is very critical to Chinese users, integrating communications, payments, e-Commerce, social software, news reading, and productivity functions, we believe that the move will tank ‌iPhone‌ shipments in the Chinese market. We estimate that global ‌iPhone‌ shipments will decline by 25–30%. Global shipments of other Apple hardware products, including AirPodsiPadApple Watch, and Mac, will decline by 15–25%,” Kuo mentioned in his report (via Macrumors).

WeChat has over a billion users and it is wildly popular in China where it is used for instant messaging and mobile payments among other services. And with China being one of the biggest markets for Apple, the sale of iPhones is expected to take a big hit in the country where the absence of WeChat from a smartphone will definitely be a red flag for many. However, Kuo notes that if WeChat is banned only in the US, the global iPhone shipment will ‘only’ take a 3-6% hit.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets fully leaked one day before its launch
Take a look at the new images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 posted by well-known leaked Evan Blass
OnePlus 8 Pro review
OnePlus 8T could’ve been spotted at Geekbench
Check out the Geekbech scores of a device that may be the upcoming OnePlus 8T or the 8T Pro
Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
What is the Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra release date?
Here’s when you’l be able to purchase the two premium Samsung devices.