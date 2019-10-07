iPhone SE2 would help Apple boost its Q1 2020 sales by 10%

The iPhone SE2 is making headlines since it first popped up on the radar thanks to rumors suggesting that it would land as soon as Spring 2020. Since then we’ve heard reports that Apple might include iPhone 11-grade internals into a recycled iPhone 8 chassis (pictured above, the iPhone 8 Plus), which should appeal to most potential buyers, especially if it manages to keep the price at a minimum.

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone SE2 (tentative name) will help Apple boost its iPhone sales for the first quarter of the year by as much as 10 percent. For the holiday quarter Kuo predicts 70-75 million iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro combined sales, but the number could be higher should there be no supply constraints.

Back to the iPhone SE2, Kuo predicts Apple will start sales early in 2020, so that it can become “a component of predicted quarterly sales growth“, 9to5mac reports.