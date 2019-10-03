iPhone SE2 coming spring 2020 with an iPhone 8-like aspect and smarts

The modern budget iPhone, aka the iPhone SE2, initially popped up in rumors at the beginning of last month, when we heard that it might return in spring of 2020, with a striking resemblance to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is throwing in his two cents on the matter, basically rehashing previous reports. As per Kuo, we will see the iPhone SE2 in spring of 2020, with a more attractive price tag than the other iPhones, and internals including the Apple A13 processor, 3GB RAM, and an iPhone 8-like chassis.

Predicted to sell around 30-40 million units in 2020, the iPhone SE2 will, according to Kuo, mirror the iPhone 8 configuration, but he didn’t go as far as predicting the price tag of the cheapest iPhone. As a reference, before Apple discontinued the original iPhone SE, it went for $349 in it 32GB iteration.

Kuo does, however, predict that the target audience of this model would be iPhone 6 owners, or, in general, people who are not hyped by the latest and greatest hardware has to offer.