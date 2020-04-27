The second-generation iPhone SE is here. It features iPhone 11’s chipset in an iPhone 8 body. The device comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID and that means big bezels. Also, to quote Apple, iPhone SE sports the “best single-camera system ever on an iPhone”. Moreover, it comes with wireless charging and dust and water resistance. The feature-packed budget iPhone starts at just $399. Are you looking forward to buying one, but are you confused about which iPhone SE color variant to purchase? Here’s some help.

The iPhone SE comes in White, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED color variants. There is one very noticeable difference between the first-gen and second-gen iPhone SE. And, that is, the white variant also features black bezels, which is a welcome move.

Which iPhone SE color should I buy?

All iPhone SE color variants are available in each storage variant. The base 64GB model costs $399, the 128GB variant will retail at $449, while the 256GB version will cost $549.

(PRODUCT)RED

This color is not only fancy, but elegant as well. It is my favorite one! It is not only gorgeous, but you can also feel good buying the PRODUCT(RED) model knowing that you’re contributing to pandemic relief. Every variant sold contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19. This is the right color to purchase.

Black

So, you are not buying the (PRODUCT)RED variant? I’m not judging you, maybe I am. Black is a classic color. The phone is all black: the sides, the bezels, the back. Choose this one if you like bold, and mysterious shade. It is an elegant color that will match your outfit more often than not.

White

White iPhone SE color is a neutral one. It is bright, but light and also cheerful. Moreover, it looks fancy with a case on it, especially if your case is translucent.