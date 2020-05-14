iPhone SE best cheap phone

The second-generation Apple iPhone SE was launched last month. The device went on sale in the States but is yet to be made available in India.

The iPhone SE will go on sale in India starting May 20 at 12 noon. It must be noted that consumers living in Red zone will not be able to order the phone unless government further relaxes the restrictions before May 20.

There is no clarity on the availability of iPhone SE via offline stores.

Recently, Apple announced a limited period offer for HDFC Bank cardholders that will let them purchase the iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 38,900 after a cashback of Rs 3,600. It will be applicable on the purchase of iPhone SE starting May 20.

After the cashback, the 128GB version costs Rs 44,200 and 256GB storage model costs Rs 54,700 instead of Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively.

Source: Flipkart

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will now get updates on a quarterly basis

Goodbye, monthly security updates!

The iPhone 11 doesn’t do so well in DXOMark’s selfie camera rank

It seems that the selfie camera in the iPhone 11 isn’t good enough to be ranked among the top best in DXOMark’s evaluation
Galaxy Note10

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 won’t have a LTPO and 120Hz display after all

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 won’t necessarily have the best display available since the same source has just updated his information