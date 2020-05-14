The second-generation Apple iPhone SE was launched last month. The device went on sale in the States but is yet to be made available in India.

The iPhone SE will go on sale in India starting May 20 at 12 noon. It must be noted that consumers living in Red zone will not be able to order the phone unless government further relaxes the restrictions before May 20.

There is no clarity on the availability of iPhone SE via offline stores.

Recently, Apple announced a limited period offer for HDFC Bank cardholders that will let them purchase the iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 38,900 after a cashback of Rs 3,600. It will be applicable on the purchase of iPhone SE starting May 20.

After the cashback, the 128GB version costs Rs 44,200 and 256GB storage model costs Rs 54,700 instead of Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively.

Source: Flipkart