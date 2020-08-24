iPhone SE Red color
Apple has started assembling the latest iPhone SE in India. The phone was launched back in April. It is now being assembled at a Wistron facility in Karnataka. The development is likely to help Apple avoid an import duty of 20 percent that mobile phone manufacturers need to pay for importing their models from global markets. 

In a statement emailed to Gadgets 360, Apple said, “iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price and we’re excited to be making it in India for our local customers.”

These days, the iPhone SE is selling for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart amid the Apple Days sale. We can expect a price cut to take place soon. To recall, the company has already started assembling  the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in the country. Further,it plans to begin manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 12 in India starting mid-2021.

