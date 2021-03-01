2020 iPhone SE pocketnow
2020 iPhone SE (Image only for representation)

Looks like Apple doesn’t plan to refresh the iPhone SE this year, and is instead giving the 2020 model a solid two years to get in the hands of more budget shoppers. And make more money in the process too. As per TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Macrumors), Apple will launch a new iPhone SE model in 2022. Kuo goes on to add that the iPhone SE refresh won’t arrive until the second half of next year.

5G support, faster silicon, but the same old design in 2022 as well

And in case you were hoping for something exciting, you will be disappointed with Kuo’s prediction. He adds the 2022 iPhone SE refresh will rock the same design as its predecessor that arrived in April last year. What this means is that the thick bezels are here to stay, the round Touch ID sensor will greet you on the front, and a single camera at the back. More importantly, the battery capacity might also remain unchanged, which is quite disappointing given how the iPhone SE 2020 fared on a day-to-day basis. 

READ MORE: Apple will go for a hole-punch on ‘some iPhones’ in 2022: Kuo

While the aesthetics remain unchanged, the 2022 iPhone SE refresh will come equipped with a faster processor, likely the same Bionic A-series chip powering the iPhone 13 family. Kuo also adds that the phone will bring 5G support to the table. Back in November last year, Kuo predicted that a new iPhone SE model will not be launched in the first half of 2021

An iPhone SE Plus doesn't appear to be on the horizon

Kuo’s latest research note also puts to rest the rumors of an iPhone SE Plus model that was said to debut at some point in 2021. The device was previously rumored to have been postponed until the second half of 2021. This plus-sized iPhone SE was rumored to feature a 5.5 or 6.1-inch display rocking a full-screen design similar to the iPhone 12 family, but would miss out on Face ID while sporting a smaller notch and was rumored to feature a Touch ID sensor. 

READ MORE: Kuo predicts a foldable iPhone might arrive in 2023
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
