Yesterday, Apple launched the second-generation model of 2016’s iPhone SE, and it is called… iPhone SE. It is basically an iPhone 11 from the inside packed in an iPhone 8 body. Moreover, it is priced at a compelling $399. Apple didn’t announce the price of all three storage variants in India. All we knew was that the iPhone SE price in India starts at Rs 42,500. However, the company has now detailed the pricing of each storage variant.

iPhone SE price in India

iPhone SE 64GB: Rs 42,500

iPhone SE 128GB: Rs 47,800

iPhone SE 256GB: Rs 58,300

However, we still don’t know the availability of the new iPhone in India. It will be made available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED color options.

iPhone SE specifications

The new iPhone SE is made using aerospace-grade aluminum and glass, while the Touch ID sensor is covered with a layer of sapphire glass. Moreover, it is IP67 certified and supports wireless charging. It is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers and also supports fast-charging courtesy of the 18W charger. Apple claims it can be juiced up halfway through in just 30 minutes.

It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD (1334-by-750) True Tone LCD display with a peak brightness of 625 nits. There is also an oleophobic coating on top. The display offers a 1400:1 contrast ratio, While there is no notch on this one, it sports big bezels.

The iPhone SE sports a single 12MP (f/1.8) wide-angle camera that employs computational photography for image processing. While it comes with features such as Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting effects, Smart HDR and Depth Control, it misses out on Night Mode. Further, users can also shoot 4K videos at 60fps and slo-mo 1080p videos at up to 240fps. On the front lies a 7MP selfie shooter.

The new iPhone SE is powered by Apple‘s latest A13 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 11 series. Apple has not revealed the battery capacity but says the iPhone SE can last 13 hours of video playback. It offers Haptic Touch support for accessing contextual menus and Quick Actions such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, and rearranging apps to name a few.

It is a dual-SIM phone that uses a physical Nano-SIM and an eSIM. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.