iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air 2022 don't support mmWave

Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE 5G 2022, and the iPad Air 5 at yesterday’s “Peek Performance” event. At the event, Apple also unveiled the brand new Mac Studio, powered by the latest Apple M1 Ultra Silicon, and the Apple Studio Displays that cost a third of the existing XDR Pro displays. Apple also released the new iPhone 13 series in a new green color, and the iPad Air in purple.

During the event, Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE 5G 2022 and the latest iPad Air 5th generation. The iPhone SE packs the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same chip that powers the flagship iPhone 13 series, while the new iPad Air comes with the flagship M1-series chipset, the same chip that powers the Macbook Pro, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air lineup.

While both the iPhone SE and iPad Air support 5G, it’s worth noting that they will only support Sub-6GHz speeds. Even though the iPhone SE 5G packs the same A15 Bionic like the iPhone 13 series, Apple decided that mmWave would be restricted to the higher-end models. It’s worth keeping in mind that Sub-6GHz speeds are still faster than 4G LTE speeds, and mmWave 5G only works when a user is nearby a tower that supports gigabit connectivity.

As a quick recap, here are the specifications for the iPhone SE 5G, and you can find out more about the iPad Air 5 on its dedicated post.

iPhone SE 5G 2022 and iPad Air 5 supported 5G bands:

5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79)

Apple iPhone SE 5G 2022 Specifications

Smartphone Apple iPhone SE 5G (2022) Release Date March 18, 2022 Dimensions 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm) Weight 5.08 oz (144 g) Materials Aluminium and Glass Operating System iOS 15.4 and later Display 4.7-inch IPS LCD, (326 ppi) 750 x 1334 Processor Apple A15 Bionic, 5nm Memory 3GB or 4GB (Not confirmed) Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 12MP, ƒ/1.8, OIS Front Camera 7MP, ƒ/2.2 Security Touch ID Connectivity 5G (Sub6 only), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for Apple Pay Ports Lightning port Battery N/A mAh, 20W wired, 0-50% in 30 minutes with 20W adapter (advertised), Qi wireless charging Water Resistance IP67 Colors Black, White, (PRODUCT) RED Price from $429

The iPhone SE 5G 2022 will start at $429, while the iPad Air 5 will retail from $599 in the US. Both devices will launch on March 18, and pre-orders will start this Friday (on March 11).