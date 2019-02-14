More iPhone SE stock on clearance from Apple, Walmart has a prepaid bundle

Apple has placed another lot of iPhone SE devices on the clearance section of its website. As of press time, only the 32GB gold version is available for $249, $100 off MSRP. We’ve previously reported on two instances where iPhone SE stock was being cleared.

Not your speed and would prefer to pay less? Need a cellphone plan? Walmart has a bundle for you: a silver 32GB iPhone SE with a 30-day Walmart Family Mobile plan subscription for $139 — a savings of $29.88.

There’s free shipping with waits of up to five business days. The wireless service, on T-Mobile’s network, features unlimited talk and text, 3GB of high-speed data with hotspot included, then 2G speeds for the remainder of the term.

You can try and mess around with service: not activating the service at all or using the service for just one month and then transferring your SIM card of choice into the iPhone SE. Nothing should be wrong with that.

Does this signal that Apple has eyes on an iPhone SE 2? Stay tuned.