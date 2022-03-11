iPhone SE 5G 2022 and iPad Air 5 are now available to pre-order

Apple announced the new iPhone SE with 5G and the iPad Air 5th Generation with the Apple M1 chipset a few days ago. Starting today, the new iPhone SE (2022) and the iPad Air 5 are available for pre-order. Scroll down and learn how you can pre-order your new iPhone and iPad today with attractive offers from carriers as well.

iPhone SE 5G (2022)

At the Peek Performance event, Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE 3rd Generation. Even though it comes with a boring design, Apple has included the new A15 Bionic chipset that brings 5G to the cheapest iPhone model. It now comes with an increased 4GB RAM, but, still, starts with only 64GB storage. The 64GB model is now available for $429 while the 128GB and 256GB models come in at $479 and $579, respectively. You can get the new iPhone SE with 5G as low for as low as $100 if you choose to trade in an eligible device. Check out all the deals down below:

iPhone SE 5G (2022) Apple's new iPhone SE 5G (2022) comes at an attractive price, offers an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, a new upgraded camera system thanks to a new ISP, support for sub-6GHz 5G, and much more.

iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple also announced the new iPad Air 5 at the Peek Performance event. Much to everyone's surprise, instead of adding the latest iPhone chipset, that is A15 Bionic, in this case, Apple went ahead and added the M1 chip to the iPad Air. The rest of the features remain the same apart from the new purple color model. The iPad Air 5 starts at $599 for the Wi-Fi-only model and $749 for the cellular models. You can now place pre-orders for the iPad Air. Check out all the deals down below:

iPad Air (5th Gen) Now with M1 chip! Apple's new iPad Air comes with an M1 chip making iPad Air 5 60% faster than the last generation. It also comes with a new upgraded FaceTime camera system.

iPhone 13 Green Color

In addition to the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, Apple also announced the new green color variants for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. The new models come with the same set of specifications and features as other iPhone models, but just in new packaging. The new iPhone models are available at the same starting price, i.e., $699 for iPhone 13 mini, $799 for iPhone 13, $999 for iPhone 13 Pro, and $1099 for iPhone 13 Pro Max. Check out all the deals down below: