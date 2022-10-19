Renders of the iPhone SE 4 have leaked, & it looks like the upcoming budget iPhone will feature the same design as the iPhone XR.

Apple refreshed the iPhone SE earlier this year with a new chipset for better various performance and hardware updates over its predecessor. While the company isn't known to launch a new model year after year, rumors suggest that Apple is planning to launch a new iPhone SE model in 2023.

The iPhone SE has become a hard sell for Apple. The current generation features the same design as iPhone 8, which launched around five years ago. It comes with a small 4.7-inch display, large bezels, and a Touch ID home button. Thankfully, it's all about to change as popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser says the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a design similar to the iPhone XR.

The 2023 model will drop the older design in favor of a notched design like the iPhone XR. It'll come with a bigger 6.1-inch (presumably) LCD display, and feature Face ID for the first time. Prosser reports the iPhone SE 4 will be available in three colors, namely, midnight, starlight, and (Product) Red.

3 Images

Close

Assuming Apple sticks to its usual strategy, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a fast A-series chipset. Though it is likely that Apple will stick with A15 Bionic for the iPhone Se 4, considering even the base models of the iPhone 14 is powered by the same chipset. Unfortunately, the phone's features, such as the phone's specs, release date, and price, are unknown right now.

We expect more information to be available as the launch nears. In the meantime, tell us about your thoughts on the iPhone SE 4 renders. Would you be interested in buying this device? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: FrontPageTech