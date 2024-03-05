Key Takeaways iPhone SE 4 may ditch Touch ID for a larger display and notch, along with an OLED screen and USB-C port.

The new iPhone SE will have a sleek 6.1-inch design with a single camera lens, powered by the A15 chip for improved performance.

Exciting new features include Face ID, flat design, and improved battery life, making this budget-friendly device a worthy option.

We’ve been covering iPhone SE 4 rumors for the last four years, and it seems that, yes, Apple might finally get rid of Touch ID with the new iteration of its more affordable iPhone, or at least that’s what the latest CAD renders suggest. However, you will have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on this device, as it seems that a 2024 launch isn’t in the plans. Either way, the latest rumors suggest that we will get a larger display with a notch and a single camera, giving this device a very needed redesign.

We have new information suggesting that the new iPhone SE will look better than all its predecessors, as the CAD renders for the alleged fourth-generation iPhone SE will arrive with a 6.1-inch all-screen design display with a notch that might house Apple’s TrueDepth technology for Face ID. This redesign would also get us a flat design and a USB-C port instead of Apple’s Lighting technology. These changes are well appreciated, as the current iPhone SE still comes with curved edges, a 4.7-inch display, a Home Button with Touch ID, and large bezels.

The new iPhone SE 4 could look very similar to the iPhone 14, at least in size, as it allegedly comes in at 147mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.7mm thick. Apple could also include an OLED display in this iteration. Unfortunately, the camera department doesn’t seem to get that excited, as we still get a single lens on the back. Still, rumors suggest that we might get the same 48MP sensor that comes in the iPhone 15.

Just the thought of a new 6.1-inch OLED screen and a more powerful camera sensor is more than enough to make this device more compelling, but things get more interesting when you also add the possibility of getting Apple’s A15 chip, a 3,279mAh battery and improved 5G connectivity to the package.

