We have started to receive more information about Apple’s next iPhone SE. The latest report suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could arrive with a familiar design but more power and 5G connectivity.

According to the latest information from the Japanese site Macotakara, the new iPhone SE 3 will arrive with an upgraded chipset and 5G support. The device would look just like the 2020 iPhone SE refresh, which means that Cupertino would launch a new device with a 4.7-inch LCD display with more bezels than expected in a modern smartphone. Further, the new device would also feature a home button with Touch ID, and the same aluminum body.

“According to reliable sources in China, the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is said to be the successor to the iPhone SE (2nd generation) announced in April 2020, is the same as what was previously reported by Nikkei Asia. This is the same as what was previously reported by Nikkei Asia about the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which will continue to use the 4.7-inch Retina HD display and Touch ID, and is likely to be an updated model with the same A15 Bionic chip and Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip as the iPhone 13 series.”

However, the most important changes could be found under the hood of the upcoming device. Rumors claim that the new iPhone SE 3 would feature Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem, which is the same internals we find in the latest iPhone 13 series.

The blog also mentions that the new device will start production in December 2021. Previous rumors suggest that Apple could arrive in the first half of 2021, and the best part is that this could be Apple’s most affordable device, as it is said to come with a $699 price tag.

Source Macotakara

Via 9to5Mac