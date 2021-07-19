Apple’s iPhone SE has been quite popular since its debut back in March 2017, and its success made Cupertino give us a second-generation SE bac in 2020. But now, it seems that we could be getting closer to the arrival of a third iteration. Rumors of a new iPhone SE 3 have been appearing here and there since last January, and the latest rumor is giving us a possible launch window and more.

According to Digitimes, Apple could be planning to give its fans a new iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2022, which is great for all of those looking for a more affordable iPhone. However, it seems that the new iPhone Se could arrive with the same processor as the one in the iPhone 12 series, which means Apple’s A14 Chip.

Further, the report also mentions that the new iPhone SE 3 will also feature 5G support. Now, this does not come as a surprise, since reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already revealed that Apple’s new budget-friendly iPhone would come with 5G capabilities and an updated processor under the hood. And yes, he also suggested that the new iPhone SE will also launch i the first half of 2022.

Rumors also suggest that next year’s iPhone SE 3 may be the most affordable 5G iPhone ever, as some believe that the new device may be more affordable than the iPhone 12 mini, which means that we could get a new 5G iPhone for less than $699. It is also rumored that the iPhone SE 2022 will arrive with a similar design to the one we get in last year’s model, as it would also feature a 4.7-inch LCD display. However, it is believed that we will also get an iPhone SE refresh in 2023, and this model could arrive with a larger 6.1-inch display with a punch-hole display instead of the notch.

Source Digitimes

Via MacRumors