iPhone SE 3 to launch early in 2022 with trial production reportedly underway

It seems that Apple will also be launching a new smartphone in the first half of 2022, as the latest rumors suggest that the trial production of the iPhone SE refresh is already underway. And if these rumors have any kind of truth to them, we may see the new device very soon.

According to a report from MyDrivers, trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE is already underway. This is one of the early production stages of a device before it enters mass production, and it also means that it is getting closer to hitting the market. MyDrivers cites supply chain sources who also suggest that the new iPhone SE is on track to be announced in the first quarter of 2022, and it could even be launched late in March.

“According to the latest news from the upstream supply chain, Apple is about to conduct trial production of the iPhone SE3 in the near future. Of course, this is not the final version, because they still have a few months to make small adjustments before the release.”

The report also claims that the new version of the iPhone SE won’t feature huge design changes, as it will arrive with the same design language found on its predecessor. This means that we would still get rather large bezels on the top and bottom parts of the device, which will also be used to house the phone’s Home Button that will always feature an embedded Touch ID sensor. We are also told that the new iPhone SE will retain its 4.7-inch display size.

But it is not all the same, as the rumors also claim that the third generation iPhone SE will be faster and more potent than the iPhone SE 2, as it may feature Apple’s A15 chip and some camera upgrades. In addition, it is also expected for Apple’s most affordable iPhone to arrive with the same $399 price tag, which would make it the most affordable 5G iPhone ever.

On another note, rumors also suggest that Apple plans to mass-produce the iPhone 13 in India starting in February. The Economic Daily News mentions that this will take place at Foxconn’s factory in Chennai, as the region has reported improvement of semiconductor supply in the region and that Apple already ran a successful trial production of the 6.1-inch variant of the iPhone 13. Mass production is allegedly set to start in February, and it seems that this plant will be capable of supplying the local domestic market. Still, if things go well, we could see more Indian-made iPhone 13 models worldwide.

Source: My Drivers

Via: MacRumors