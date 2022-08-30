Rumor has it, the next generation Apple iPhone SE 2023 could feature the same form factor and design as the iPhone XR from 2018.

The iPhone SE 2022 is a fantastic device, and at $429, it’s the most affordable iPhone in the current lineup of flagship devices. It’s powered by the flagship Apple A15 Bionic chipset, and it even supports 20W fast charging. The cheap iPhone comes with a more than capable single 12MP camera on the back, and while it lacks night mode, and doesn’t exactly have a bezel-less design, it’s still one of the best devices on the market in 2022.

The iPhone SE 2022 is the best phone for those first-time smartphone buyers, those on a budget, and those who want to experience iOS for the first time. It comes with most of the same features as its more expensive counterparts. However, in recent years, Apple has been criticized for not removing the bezels, and not upgrading the design of the SE series.

The device still comes with the same front design as the iPhone 6 generation, which was announced all the way back in 2014. The back is the same as the iPhone 8, which was announced back in 2017. The current generation iPhone SE packs a lot of recycled design, features, and other hardware from older iPhones, which is unsurprising, since this is helping keep the costs at a minimum.

However, we’ve heard of Apple wanting to use the iPhone XR’s design for the SE series last year, and it seems like that might finally materialize shortly. According to Jon Prosser, the next iPhone SE could have the same form factor as the previous iPhone XR, which could pave the way for the first iPhone SE to come with a notch, and a bezel-less display. Prosser mentioned the news on the Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards and Jon Rettinger (via 9to5Mac)

What would the iPhone SE 2023 look like?

In short, it means that the iPhone XR could be recycled to be the new iPhone SE 4, or iPhone SE 2023 – whichever name you want to go with. The iPhone XR didn’t have anything special that made it stand out, but it was a more affordable model compared to the iPhone X when it arrived in 2018. It was also very colorful, as it was available in six colors: Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral, and White.

It had a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina, LCD display, IP67 water and dust resistance (the same certificate as the iPhone SE 2022), and it was powered by the, back then, flagship A12 Bionic chipset.

If the rumors turn out to be true, we could see a similar device, equipped with newer hardware to keep it updated and in-line with the current generation of flagship iPhones on the market. This means we could see a similar display panel, a better selfie camera, an updated rear camera, 4GB of RAM, and the same 64GB of base storage option. The battery would also likely receive a massive upgrade, as it could come with a 2,942 mAh cell inside, supporting 20-30W fast wired charging. The iPhone SE 2022 is able to go from 0-50% in 30 minutes, and we would expect to see similar speeds in the next generation.

The next generation could also be the first iPhone to wave goodbye to the beloved Touch ID sensor, and welcome the Face ID technology on the most affordable iPhone in the line-up.

If the rumors are true, I might finally buy an iPhone SE

As a technology enthusiast, the previous generation of iPhone SE series never made me go out of my way and buy the latest device on launch day. I didn’t fall into Apple’s target audience, even though I was looking for a cheap iPhone. Instead, I often opted for older-generation iPhones on the used market, since they’re even more affordable and reduces the amount thrown out as e-waste.

While the previous SE phones looked good, they didn’t have the “wow” factor I was looking for, and they certainly lacked in the design department on the front with the massive bezels. I always loved Touch ID, but in 2022, they should’ve upgraded and recycled the iPhone XR’s design. The current generation looks outdated, and it’s about time Apple finally switched to the XR’s design.

If the rumors are accurate, I’ll finally give in and buy one. I often switch between operating systems, and like most people in the tech industry, I use both iOS and Android to get the full experience and to stay updated. I usually have at least three devices on my desk, consisting of a Google Pixel, an iPhone, and the device I’m currently daily driving – which is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at this moment.

Having a larger iPhone would result in a larger display, allowing me to consume content more easily and more immersively. While this is far-fetched, the next SE model could arrive with a USB-C port, although I’m not getting my hopes up for that as it’s not expected to come to the new iPhones until the fall of 2023.