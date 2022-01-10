iPhone SE 2022 could launch in either March or April

The iPhone SE is one of the most compact and affordable iPhones on the market that is available today, and Apple might want to refresh it this year. We previously heard that the new iPhone SE could arrive as soon as Q1 of 2022, and the news gets confirmed once again, giving us a more precise date.

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE (2022) could launch any time in either March or April. "Apple's first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April, I'm told," stated Gurman.

The next generation of iPhone SE is rumored to have the same design as the 2020 model, which means we might see the massive bezels, touch id, and the home button once again. We also heard a few sketchy rumors claiming that the new SE could feature the iPhone XR’s body and overall design – although, that rumor appears to be fake and made-up.

It’s worth noting that Apple held an event last year in April where it announced the AirTag, the new iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac devices with the then-latest M1 chip. Apple also unveiled the second-generation Apple TV 4K and released the iPhone 12 and 12 mini in the new Purple color (via MacRumors).

Gurman also mentioned that he’s certain that this year’s WWDC event will remain a digital-only event. E3 has also confirmed to stay digital-only this year, while MWC will go ahead with its in-person event as planned originally.

We didn’t hear too much about the specifications of the upcoming iPhone SE, but it will likely keep the original outdated design, come with the new Apple chipset, feature a single camera on the back. We’ll have to wait and see how this pans out, we’re still a few months away from the rumored event.