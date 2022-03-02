iPhone SE (2022) accessories appear on Amazon with March 10 release date

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone SE 2022 with 5G support soon. While we're all waiting for Apple to send out invites for its rumored March 8th event last night, some accessories of the upcoming affordable 5G smartphone surfaced on Amazon Japan.

The listing for cases and screen protectors for iPhone SE '3rd generation' was spotted by iMore on Amazon's Japan website. One of the accessories on the Amazon Japan website is from popular accessory makers Belkin. The report cites a particular listing for "Protective Glass Film for Belkin iPhone SE" which showcases the '3rd generation' branding as well as the same design language for the new iPhone SE model.

The report further states that the links on the listing page redirect to Belkin's official page, which means the listing is from the "verified vendor of Apple accessories and products." Moreover, the model number 'F8W768qe-REV' on the listing page matches the model number of Belkin's iPhone 8 screen protector further confirming that the smartphone will have the same design.

Finally, the listing reveals the release date as March 10. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said that Apple will be hosting an event on March 8, 2022. However, no invites have been sent as of now. We could still see iPhone SE launch event invites go out tonight, but Apple could also opt for a silent release due to the ongoing events.

Nonetheless, it seems that Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation launch is closer than ever. With listing for its accessories popping up on Amazon's website, the launch could happen soon or later as it appears that Apple has notified certain accessory makers about the product.

Source: iMore