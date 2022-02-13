iPhone SE (2022) rumor roundup: everything we know so far

Apple’s iPhone SE lineup doesn’t get the same annual refresh as the company’s other flagship devices, instead, Apple releases a new one every two-to-three years. The last iPhone SE was announced back in 2020, and we’re due for an upgrade, which is rumored to happen in Q1 or Q2 of 2022. The new iPhone SE 5G 2022 will feature most of the same design as the previous generation, and come with upgraded internal components to keep it up-to-date. The next-generation iPhone SE is expected to be the best iPhone that money can buy for under $400.

iPhone SE 2022 Release Date & Pricing

The current rumors point to either a March or April launch event, where Apple may announce the updated iPad models, new iMac computers, and the affordable iPhone SE 5G. The last iPhone SE was released in April 2020, and the rumors line up with our expectations. Additionally, the event will almost certainly be held virtually.

The iPhone SE 2020 launched for $399 back in 2020, and to this day, it's the cheapest iPhone you can get your hands on. The upcoming, new iPhone SE 2022 will likely follow the previous generation's footsteps, and we expect to see a similar price tag at $399. In some regions, it may cost additional due to local taxes and high import fees, but we would expect it to be near the $399 ballpark.

Model Price (in USD) Price (in GBP) Price (in EUR) iPhone SE 64GB $399 £389 €479 iPhone SE 128GB $419 £439 €529

Will the iPhone SE 2022 support 5G?

iPhone SE 2022 is expected to come equipped with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset, the same SoC that powers the iPhone 13 series. The chip supports 5G, and it comes with additional power efficiency, and performance improvements over the A13 Bionic, which was based on the 7nm technology.

Design

The rumors suggest that Apple's iPhone SE 2022 affordable device will feature an identical design to the one released in 2020. That means, we’ll likely see massive top and bottom bezels on the front of the device, and it’ll have a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone SE from 2020. The back panel is expected to be made out of glass, and the frame will supposedly keep the aluminium chassis, rated for IP67 or IP68. Users will still be able to take it to the pool or down the beach, and it will likely withstand some water and dust, much like previous iPhones.

Display

The display is rumored to stay at 4.7-inches, and comes with an IPS LCD panel. The display will almost certainly support only 60Hz, and it will likely have the same resolution as its 2020 sibling at 750 x 1334. The pixel per inch density will also stay at 326 ppi, and while most of the display specifications will remain the same, we expect it might support Dolby Vision, and come with more brightness and improved colors.

Rumored iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

The design is rumored to be the same as the iPhone SE from 2020, and the specifications will likely remain the same with upgraded components. The iPhone SE is rumored to feature an LCD display, and come equipped with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip – the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 series. The memory is expected to remain the same at 3GB, and the storage option will also likely remain to start at 64GB, going up to 128GB and 256GB and different price segments.

Smartphone Apple iPhone SE 5G (2022) Release Date Rumored to launch in March or April Dimensions 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm) Weight 5.22 oz (148 g) Materials Aluminium and Glass Operating System iOS 15.4 or later Display 4.7-inch IPS LCD, (326 ppi) 750 x 1334 Processor Apple A15 Bionic Memory 3GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 12MP, ƒ/1.6, 1.7μ, PDAF, OIS Front Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.2 Security Touch ID Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for Apple Pay Ports Lightning port Battery 1800mAh, 18W wired, MagSafe wireless charging at 15W Water Resistance IP67 or IP68 Colors Black, White, (PRODUCT)RED Price $399

Camera

The 12MP camera is expected to be upgraded to the iPhone 13’s primary sensor, which is a 12MP f/1.6, 26mm camera with 1.7µm size, dual pixel autofocus, and sensor-shift OIS. It’s unclear if this model will receive Night mode capabilities, but we expect the software would support it. The selfie camera in the last SE was a 7MP f/2.2 sensor, and we expect to see this bumped up to 12MP f/2.2, much like what’s also in the iPhone 13.

Battery

We haven’t heard anything about fast charging or a larger battery, but we expect to see the same technology as in the iPhone 13 series, or the very least, the same as in the iPhone SE 2020. That is, a roughly 1820 mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging. Qi wireless charging is here to stay, and there’s a chance that we could see MagSafe wireless charging, but it’s unclear, and it’s only speculation.

iPhone SE 2022: What we want to see