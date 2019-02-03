Is the iPhone SE 2 back on the table for 2019?

The hopes for a follow-on to Apple’s budget-oriented small iPhone in 2018 were thoroughly quashed when the company announced its $749, $999 and $1,099 iPhones in September. However, given how iPhone sales slid by 15 percent in the fourth quarter, CEO Tim Cook has had to lick wounds and adjust prices.

But could plans for future models include that iPhone SE 2 we’ve been looking out for? After taking the original SE out of circulation, Apple has been pushing waves of residual stock onto its clearance section of its web store.

Made some new renders of #iPhoneSE 2 with glass back https://t.co/TrcEBuyd8M — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) February 1, 2019

Now, well-connected artist Ben Geskin has proffered to Tech Garage new renders of what the iPhone SE 2 could look like. Instead of taking on the form of an iPhone 5S with a 16:9 display and Touch ID sensor, the sequel might go the way of the rest of the new iPhones: same size chassis, fuller 4.7-inch display with a notch for Face ID and wireless charging to boot. As far as we’ve seen last year, that was pretty much the design suggested in a spare few leaks.

Considering that Apple is forecasting for negative macroeconomic factors to sustain through this year, the company may eventually respond with a product better tuned for its more financially vulnerable customers.