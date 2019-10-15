Pocketnow Daily: iPhone SE 2 is Coming With a HOT Price Tag!? (video)

Google – Pixel 3a XL – 64GB (Unlocked) – Purple-ish

Deals. The Google Event is tomorrow so we got some deals for the Pixel 3a XL. It is currently available on Best Buy for $379 which is $100 off for the unlocked 64GB variant.

Nubia’s dual-screen Z20 is now on sale for $549

The Nubia Z20 is now available globally. It’s got a notchless 6.42in display with a secondary display at the back, it packs a Snapdragon 855+, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, with 27W fast charging. It also has triple cameras at the back and retails for $549 globally.

OPPO wants to wrap the screen completely around all sides of the phone

Let’s Go Digital just uncovered a weird patent that we should expect from OPPO. It looks like they are taking the waterfall display concept seriously and want to wrap it up from the top and bottom as well, not only the sides like we currently see. The patent was filed back in November but was just published, this would take a lot of work with all of the components they would have to move to achieve it.

Samsung also working on an affordable Galaxy S10

Last week we talked about how Samsung was working on a cheaper Galaxy Note 10 but it looks like they want to give the S10 the same treatment. Like the Note 10 Lite, its specs would match the Galaxy A91 with a Snapdragon 855, 6.7in Full HD+ display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 48MP+12MP+8MP cameras with a 32MP selfie shooter, a 4,500 mAh battery and 45W charging. These specs are close to the S10E so we don’t understand Samsung’s purpose for this phone and we don’t know if it will be an Europe exclusive as well.

‘Oh So Orange’ Pixel 4 breaks cover once again, this time at a Variety event Google Pixel 4 retail box leaks, confirming included accessories We have a lot, A LOT of Google Pixel 4 leaks because the event is tomorrow. The first one is of the retail box which was shared on Reddit, which is similar to the 3a’s packaging. Inside it will bring an 18W USB-C charger and no headphones in the box which may confirm the new Pixel Buds. The second leak we have is the Oh So Orange variant, casually at a variety event being used for selfies from someone who was in the Pixel 3a ads. The Pixel 4 XL will reportedly start at $999.

Story of the day:

Kuo: iPhone SE2 coming Q1 2020, priced at $399

We have some more details of what to expect from the iPhone SE 2 from Ming Chi Kuo. He still claims it will use the iPhone 8 chassis but on the inside we should expect the A13 chip, 64GB or 128GB and 3GB of RAM for $399. According to Kuo, Apple told suppliers to produce 2-4M iPhone SE 2 devices per month for all of 2020.

