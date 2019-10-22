iPhone SE 2 coming early 2020 with improved antenna

By this time we’ve heard so much about the rumored iPhone SE 2 that we can easily take its upcoming launch for granted. Ming-Chi Kuo, the one who initially revealed Apple’s plans to resuscitate the iPhone SE, now believes that a launch will most likely happen by the end of the first quarter.

He suggests that Apple will utilize antenna components from Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing. With these Apple will be able to build an LCP (liquid crystal polymer) antenna. LCP antennas are know for improved wireless transmission. The components required will be supplied by the aforementioned companies, according to Kuo, in early 2020.

Previous reports suggest that the iPhone SE 2 (which might not be the final name) will feature a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID inside the home button, Apple A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 64- and 128GB storage options. It is also believed that it will look a lot like the iPhone 8 (pictured above), and come in Space Gray, Silver, and Red color options. Price-wise Kuo expects it to be around $399.