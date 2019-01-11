iOS

iPhone prices go down, Galaxy S10 Unpacked Event | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, iPhones prices are finally starting to drop in countries like China. New renders of the Nokia 8.1 show a punch hole display and the fan-favorite headphone jack. The LG G8 will reportedly be announced at MWC following LG’s tradition. Samsung just sent out the press invitations for the Galaxy S10’s Unpacked Event this February 20th. We end today’s show with all of our CES coverage.


