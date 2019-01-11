iPhone prices go down, Galaxy S10 Unpacked Event | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, iPhones prices are finally starting to drop in countries like China. New renders of the Nokia 8.1 show a punch hole display and the fan-favorite headphone jack. The LG G8 will reportedly be announced at MWC following LG’s tradition. Samsung just sent out the press invitations for the Galaxy S10’s Unpacked Event this February 20th. We end today’s show with all of our CES coverage.
- The iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and 8 are lowering their prices in China
- These are possibly the first renders of the Nokia 8.1
- LG G8 ThinQ announcement might happen at MWC
- Galaxy S10 to be unpacked in San Francisco on February 20
- Jabra launches Elite 85h headphones and Elite Active 45e earbuds
