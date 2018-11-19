Apple cuts production orders for all new iPhones

According to the Wall Street Journal’s unnamed sources cited this morning, Apple has cut production orders for all three new iPhones that were announced in September. That’s the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. Same sources cited by the WSJ said that the reason behind Apple’s decision was the iPhone maker’s difficulty in properly anticipating and predicting the exact number of handsets and components it needed.

Another important factor to consider is the fact that there’s apparently a “lower-than-expected demand for the new iPhones”, claims the report. Apple surprised its investors when it forecasted lower-than-expected iPhone sales predictions for the upcoming holiday season, and Christmas quarter.

The report also mentions that it was specifically difficult to predict the performance of the new iPhone Xr. The numbers forecasted were higher than the demand, which lead Apple to reportedly reduce the number of orders with suppliers by up to a third, after initially ordering 70 million units. Reuters reports that this number has been further reduced.

Apple hasn’t commented on the matter as of yet, but you can read more at the source links below.