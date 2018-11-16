Apple could be developing its own iPhone modem

The Apple-Qualcomm relationship hasn’t been a loving one as of lately. The iPhone-maker started using Qualcomm’s modems back in 2011, but as of last year, it also added Intel to the roster. Fast forward to today, through lawsuits, patent and royalty disputes, Apple has completely shut Qualcomm off to the point where it is only using Intel’s chips. As a matter of fact, a recent report claimed that an Intel 5G modem will be at the heart of the 2020 iPhones. That report is now getting debunked as new information suggests that Apple wants to design its own modems.

Over the course of the years, the Cupertino-based tech giant started designing more and more of its iPhone components. This not only reduces costs, but also lowers dependency on suppliers. Bloomberg reports that Apple has started posted job openings and listings for engineers to work on different chips, among which Neural Engine artificial intelligence processor and wireless chips.

What’s interesting is that these jobs listings reveal that Apple is trying to hire engineers in Qualcomm Inc.’s home base of San Diego. This further proves that Apple is trying to take another step back from Qualcomm, and maybe even Intel, if it manages to solve its modem problem on its own. Neither Apple nor Qualcomm commented on the matter, and, at this point, it is yet unclear whether Apple “has already opened a new office in San Diego to house its new hardware engineering group or if it is placing the engineers in offices it acquired with the purchases of Shazam and artificial intelligence startup Emotient”.

Image: Bloomberg