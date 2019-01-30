Over 900 million iPhones in Apple’s active install base

Plenty of news came out of Apple’s Q1 earnings call, including explanations on the 15 percent iPhone revenue fall. Apple decided last year that it will no longer disclose actual sales numbers, but this recent Q1 earnings call did contain an information which the iPhone-maker didn’t disclose until now. It’s about the install base, specifically for the iPhone.

CFO Luca Maestri said that the company will periodically offer updates on both the iPhone and the total install base, starting now. The total active install base for Apple’s devices worldwide is 1.4 billion at the end of December 2018, which is up from 1.3 billion at the end of January 2018. Maestri felt the need to break out iPhone numbers of the total install base: