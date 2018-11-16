Fold me, ‘splode me, iPhone and Galaxy | #PNWeekly 332
Once all the stuff from Techtober’s dried up, we’re looking to the future. Actually, all the way out past CES. How long will it take Apple to move its iPhones to 5G? What will the Galaxy S10 look like? And will we be able to take a Kickstarter project and make a Mac Mini and iPad Pro usable together?
Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on November 16th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
Host
Guests
The show
- 5G iPhone: Is 2020 too late as sales level out?
- iPhone eXplosion: Did a software update really bring doom?
- Galaxy S10: Punch-Out!!
- Galaxy F: How much will you pay for a foldable?
- Samsung W2019: Speaking of expensive foldable phones…
- Razer Phone 2: AT&T is a big milestone
- Luna Display: Would a dongle convince you to buy a Mac Mini and iPad Pro?
- The Edit Button: Twitter’s taking it slow
•
See you next week!
Discuss This Post