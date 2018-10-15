First official iPhone clear case from Apple allegedly coming

While not as fancy as leather cases (or silicone ones), clear cases have their pros and cons. The major con is that they offer less protection than other cases. However, the major thing in their favor is that they let your phone shine through. If you have a beautiful device you want to show off, blocking it off with a leather case is counterintuitive. With the iPhone Xr, Apple is mixing things up a little bit with nice, vivid colors. Concealing that would be counterintuitive as well.

As it turns out, Apple might be preparing to release its first even iPhone clear case, specifically for the Xr model. The information is as official as it gets, and comes from Apple. However, the information is not officially present on all press releases. The one for the US doesn’t have it, while some local pressers (like the one for Canada) feature the image you see below.

The iPhone Xr launches on October 26, and some regions will probably have the iPhone clear case listed on the website as an accessory. The Canadian wording mentions pricing as well. $55 CAD, or about $40 US. Some of you might not have this accessory on your Apple websites, but you can always try to import or use third party solutions if this is what you’re looking for.