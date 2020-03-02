Author
Over the weekend we heard that Samsung was closing down it’s factory in Gumi over coronavirus concerns, as one worker has tested positive. Another Korean tech giant, LG, is doing the same.

LG Innotek is the main supplier of Apple’s iPhone camera modules (among other products), and it just so happens that its factory is also situated in Gumi. The story is shockingly similar to Samsung’s: one LG factory worker was confirmed infected with the virus. LG will be closing down its factory today, Monday, in order to disinfect the grounds.

While Samsung will be resuming its Gumi activities on Tuesday, LG didn’t specify the period of time for which the factory will be closed down. It is temporary, no doubt about it, but definitely a disruption in the supply chain.

