iPhone battery replacements hurt iPhone sales

A revenue loss of $9 billion is what Apple is expecting in the short term, as we’ve heard yesterday. It is not a rumor, report, or hear-say, it is information from a letter written by Apple CEO Tim Cook. There were plenty of reasons mentioned, from exchange rate to the US-China trade war, but the main reason, as we’ve heard repeatedly over the past weeks and months, is weak iPhone demand.

This has lead Apple to reportedly cut iPhone orders several times in the past months, but apparently the reason behind lower-than-usual interest is not the fact that iPhones are less desirable. As a matter of fact one of the main reasons is that people apparently replace their iPhone batteries, opposed to just getting a new phone.

After the iPhone throttling scandal last year, when Apple admitted to slow down some models to compensate for battery performance degradation, the company has lowered the price of battery replacements from $79 to $29, as a way of apologizing. This lead more iPhone owners to just swap out their batteries instead of buying the new models.