iOS

The ghost of iPhones past, present and future | #PNWeekly 343

Contents

It has been a bumpy week for Apple, what with news of its earnings sprawling out into think pieces as well as private app scuffles with Facebook and Google. Things have escalated so high, we’re going to have to break it all down.

Plus, rumors from Sony, LG, Samsung and… Energizer? They’re making phones now? Okay. It’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 3pm Eastern on Feburary 1 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

TK Bay

Max Buondonno (The Matridox)

Jaime Rivera

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The show

Appletini

The iPhone and Your Money

Breaking Apple’s App Rules

Music provided by Argofox:
Minerva – Bloom
youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
2019 iPhones, 5G, Android, App Store, Apple, , G8 ThinQ, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 E, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 X, Google, iOS, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Max, LG, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Sony, V50 ThinQ 5G, Xperia XZ4
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.