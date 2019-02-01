The ghost of iPhones past, present and future | #PNWeekly 343
It has been a bumpy week for Apple, what with news of its earnings sprawling out into think pieces as well as private app scuffles with Facebook and Google. Things have escalated so high, we’re going to have to break it all down.
Plus, rumors from Sony, LG, Samsung and… Energizer? They’re making phones now? Okay. It’s the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 3pm Eastern on Feburary 1 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
The show
- 52 Megapixels?: Can we believe this Sony Xperia XZ4 “leak?”
- Terabyte Phone: Galaxy S10 goes into mass production along with its biggest storage disk
- 2019 iPhones: Everything we’ve been talking about, the Mark Gurman edition
- LG 5G is no OG: G8 and V50 planned for MWC
- Netflix for Gaming: Apple’s planning one, but how would it work?
- Android vs. iOS: With upgraders sticking to their sides, is the war basically over?
- MWC 2019: Guys, Energizer is making phones!!!1!
Appletini
The iPhone and Your Money
- iPhone loss: China weakness, lack of carrier discounts, price flux
- Mac Screwed: Why the iPhone will never be built in the US
- Kuo’s Thoughts: Senior analyst sees light at the end of the tunnel
Breaking Apple’s App Rules
- Facebook Research: This is how Facebook broke Apple’s rules and it’s not what you’d think
- The Shutdown: Frenzy
- The Flip: Facebook in the clear, Google sinks in
