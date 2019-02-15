The ultimate iPhone accessory bundle is now under $35!

It’s time for all Apple users to upgrade their accessories. Be sure to get yourself The iPhone Accessory 4-Piece Bundle to complement your new iPhone. Best of all, Pocketnow readers can get this bundle for 73% off the original price.

Included in The iPhone Accessory 4-Piece Bundle is a wireless charger, MFi-certified Lightning cable, truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and earbuds charging case. It’s everything you need to maximize the true potential of your favorite smartphone.

At a fraction of what it would cost the buy separately, the iPhone Accessory 4-Piece Bundle is extremely affordable at $34.99. Get yours today for 73% off the MSRP!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin