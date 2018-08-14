Would you use an Apple Pencil with your iPhone if you could? That capability is being suggested by market research firm TrendForce as it predicts how the sequels to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X play out.

The basics of 2018’s models are pretty much set in place: there will be two expensive models with OLED displays at 5.8 inches (roughly the same size as the iPhone X) and 6.5 inches and one inexpensive model with a 6.1-inch LCD. The OLED pair of devices will be equipped with 4GB of RAM while the the LCD model will have 3GB. All variants will have Face ID authentication while the 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models are expected to bring dual SIM slots for the first time in the iPhone series — availability of dual-SIM 6.1-inch models will be wider than dual-SIM 6.5-inch units as it is believed the latter will have more draw towards enterprise types.

Pricing will be tricky for Apple. It has proclaimed weekly wins for the iPhone X since the inception of its sales, but those sales have fallen below market expectations and many investment houses are pointing to the minimum $999 barrier as good reason why. That said, the LCD model may end up priced above what the iPhone 8 started at: the current thinking is between $699 and $749 for the 64GB version. Prices were tracked over the past several months to be estimated from $550 to $800.

The 5.8-inch iPhone X-like will cost at least $899 and as much as $949 — differential pricing could help sales of that model — while the 6.5-incher will move to the $999 mark. Keep in mind all models will have 256GB variants while the OLED devices will have 512GB versions as well.

New model sales could grow to between 83 million and 88 million units this holiday season, thoroughly beating previous Apple records. Half of those sales are expected to come from the mass appeal LCD iPhone alone.