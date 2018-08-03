iPhone 9 shells appear and some interesting names suggested

We’ll admit that our working names for the next trio of iPhones have been very scattershot, but we didn’t really have much of an impression as to where Apple would go from the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X — the latter thought of as an special anniversary moniker.

Well MobileFun out of the UK, which has fielded some interesting 2018 iPhone material recently, now has an idea of what the names will be. And it suggests that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

The outlet has received and shown off CNC cases of what the actual iPhones will look like… well, for the most part. The least-expensive model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and single camera will be called iPhone (2018). A more expensive 5.8-inch device with an OLED display and two cameras will be called iPhone XS — pronounced Ten-S — and will look pretty much like how the current iPhone X appears. In fact, the caveat in MobileFun‘s video is that it used an iPhone X to represent the iPhone XS. Finally, the priciest model will be the iPhone XS Plus and have a 6.5-inch OLED display and have the same two cameras as the XS.

As the naming convention suggests, it appears that we’ve come to a year of minor iteration, at least on the iPhone X side, in terms of technology. However, the proposition of a much-improved standard iPhone — when viewing the iPhone X as an “improvement” — and the largest display ever coming along as the most premium option may quash the notion of tepidness.