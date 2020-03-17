We have been expecting a new budget-friendly iPhone for quite a while now. Rumors have been mentioning the possibility of a new iPhone SE 2, or a new iPhone 9. The name really doesn’t matter that much, when rumors say that this new device would include the powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor, Touch ID, and more for a very affordable price. Now, things may end up being better than what we expected, since we could even get a new iPhone 9 Plus.

Rumors of a new iPhone 9 have been ringing in our ears for a while, but this last rumor may very well be confirmation of this device, and its bigger brother. The guys over at 9to5Mac found out in the iOS 14 code that Apple is also working on a larger iPhone 9 Plus. This device may arrive with a 5.5-inch display, instead of the 4.7-inch LCD display that would come in the entry-level iPhone 9.

Both devices are supposed to include the same A13 Bionic chip, the same processor used in the latest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. They would also resemble older models since they would also come with a Home button with no moving parts, as they would also have a Taptic Engine to simulate clicks and reduce hardware failures.

Source 9to5Mac