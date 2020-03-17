Author
Tags

We have been expecting a new budget-friendly iPhone for quite a while now. Rumors have been mentioning the possibility of a new iPhone SE 2, or a new iPhone 9. The name really doesn’t matter that much, when rumors say that this new device would include the powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor, Touch ID, and more for a very affordable price. Now, things may end up being better than what we expected, since we could even get a new iPhone 9 Plus.

Rumors of a new iPhone 9 have been ringing in our ears for a while, but this last rumor may very well be confirmation of this device, and its bigger brother. The guys over at 9to5Mac found out in the iOS 14 code that Apple is also working on a larger iPhone 9 Plus. This device may arrive with a 5.5-inch display, instead of the 4.7-inch LCD display that would come in the entry-level iPhone 9.

Both devices are supposed to include the same A13 Bionic chip, the same processor used in the latest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. They would also resemble older models since they would also come with a Home button with no moving parts, as they would also have a Taptic Engine to simulate clicks and reduce hardware failures.

Source 9to5Mac

You May Also Like

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: The battle of gaming phones

Nubia Red Magic 5G brings an ultra-smooth 144Hz display to the table, while the Black Shark 3 Pro features pop-up shoulder buttons.
OnePlus teaser

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus is teasing a NEW EVENT?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new OnePlus teaser, alleged real life images of the OPPO Find X Pro and more
Huawei P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro 5G visits Geekbench with 8GB RAM

The phone will be launched on March 26.