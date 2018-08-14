iOS

Triple-camera Galaxy S10, iPhone 9 tops Note 9 & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we dig into the triple camera setup that the Galaxy S10 will bring. Then we talk about Huawei as the company is planning to release a foldable smartphone in November to compete with Samsung’s that will launch next year. We get new rumors for the Sony Xperia XZ3 that will feature their 48MP sensor, along with a big display. PCMag recently ran a survey and it looks like people want this year’s iPhones more than any other phone like the Note 9 or the Pixel 3. We end today’s show covering the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and the flash sale that lasted 4 seconds despite the $1,461 price tag.


