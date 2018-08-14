On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we dig into the triple camera setup that the Galaxy S10 will bring. Then we talk about Huawei as the company is planning to release a foldable smartphone in November to compete with Samsung’s that will launch next year. We get new rumors for the Sony Xperia XZ3 that will feature their 48MP sensor, along with a big display. PCMag recently ran a survey and it looks like people want this year’s iPhones more than any other phone like the Note 9 or the Pixel 3. We end today’s show covering the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and the flash sale that lasted 4 seconds despite the $1,461 price tag.



