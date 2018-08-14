Triple-camera Galaxy S10, iPhone 9 tops Note 9 & more – Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we dig into the triple camera setup that the Galaxy S10 will bring. Then we talk about Huawei as the company is planning to release a foldable smartphone in November to compete with Samsung’s that will launch next year. We get new rumors for the Sony Xperia XZ3 that will feature their 48MP sensor, along with a big display. PCMag recently ran a survey and it looks like people want this year’s iPhones more than any other phone like the Note 9 or the Pixel 3. We end today’s show covering the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and the flash sale that lasted 4 seconds despite the $1,461 price tag.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 begins to leak one of its best new features
- Samsung and Huawei to release the first folding smartphone
- Upcoming Sony Xperia XZ3 to feature FHD+ resolution, no notch?
- There is more excitement over the new iPhone models than for the Galaxy Note 9
- How long did it take for the OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition to sell out?
