Rumors were pretty certain that Apple might unveil the iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE2, sometime this spring, but the rumored launch event was cancelled by other rumors before it even got official.

Now more rumors suggest that it might be back on track, as mass production of the upcoming iPhone 9 has reportedly started. Of course, this rumor isn’t verified or backed up at the moment, so treat it with a healthy dose of skepticism.

The iPhone 9 is supposed to bring the A13 Bionic chip inside the iPhone 11, to a small, sub-five-inch form factor, with a price point of under $500.

Source: Twitter

