Up next
Author
Tags

Rumors were pretty certain that Apple might unveil the iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE2, sometime this spring, but the rumored launch event was cancelled by other rumors before it even got official.

Now more rumors suggest that it might be back on track, as mass production of the upcoming iPhone 9 has reportedly started. Of course, this rumor isn’t verified or backed up at the moment, so treat it with a healthy dose of skepticism.

The iPhone 9 is supposed to bring the A13 Bionic chip inside the iPhone 11, to a small, sub-five-inch form factor, with a price point of under $500.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition spotted on Geekbench

It will be launched on March 24.
coronavirus iphone

Coronavirus impact: Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China last month

Apple sold 1.29 million iPhones in February last year in China, but the coronavirus outbreak has reduced that number to less than half a million in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A31 support page goes live on official website before launch

Samsung Galaxy A31 has also received the Bluetooth SIG certification carrying the same model number as the one listed on the official support page.